WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Assistant to the Mayor, Mandy Stella, sent out a release saying the ribbon cutting time has been pushed back.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Warner Robins Assistant to the Mayor, Mandy Stella, sent out a release saying the ribbon cutting time has been pushed back.

It’s due to the passing of Mr. Tony Robbins, Councilwoman Carolyn Robbins’ husband.

- Advertisement -

Stella says Mr. Robbins suffered from a fall a while back and never recovered.

The funeral will be Friday morning.

This pushes the ribbon cutting for the Walk at Sandy Run from 11 am to 2 pm.