16-year-old New York girl who flew to London is missing

LONDON — A 16-year-old girl whose family believes she flew from New York City to London on Saturday is missing, according to police.

Victoria Grabowski wasn’t at her Queens home when her father, Radoslaw, got home from work Saturday, her uncle, Arkadiusz “Erick” Grabowski, told NBC News.

Radoslaw came home in the afternoon to find the front door wide open and Victoria’s clothes missing. He and Victoria’s mother tried calling and texting her, to no avail. After the parents left a message that they were going to contact police, subsequent calls went straight to voicemail, Arkadiusz Grabowski said.

Victoria Grabowski.NYPD

London’s Metropolitan Police said it is coordinating with the New York City Police Department to find the teen, who they believe flew into Heathrow Airport.

The NYPD said it is investigating. A missing-persons flyer from the department said Victoria is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Her family is unsure what she was wearing when she vanished.

Since Victoria’s disappearance, her parents have learned through the family’s cellphone records that she had been searching for flights to London on her phone, Arkadiusz Grabowski said. They also confirmed that she boarded a plane headed to London from John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday evening, the girl’s uncle said, adding that investigators told the family that Victoria paid for her ticket in cash.

Victoria’s parents immigrated to the U.S. from Poland about two decades ago, her uncle said. She and her brother were born in the United States.

The family is confused by her disappearance as Victoria did not seem rebellious, Arkadiusz Grabowski said. “She was an honor student, a very good girl, she didn’t have boyfriends, didn’t go out. Very quiet honor student,” he said.

He said her parents are concerned she may have gone to London to meet an older boy her mother saw her chatting with online, Arkadiusz Grabowski said. When her mother asked who the person was, the teen answered, “It’s nobody, just a friend.”

Caroline Radnofsky reported from London, and Elisha Fieldstadt from New York.