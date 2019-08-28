The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital provides more services

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital partnered with the children’s oncology group.

This is a national organization that provides the latest treatment options to children with cancer.

In celebration of its first six months of operation, Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital hosted a “half birthday” party. They also shared success stories from its first 180 days.

In addition to this, an announcement was made.

The Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital can now provide the latest research and supported treatment to children with cancer.

Business development director Dr. Mitch Rodriguez says that becoming a member allows families to stay in Macon.

“The Children’s Hospital will continue growing the department and add more oncologists to the Pediatric Department,” Dr. Rodriguez said. “Other children’s hospitals are members of the oncology program.”

Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital now allows the proper care required for children with cancer.