Black Giving Day kicks off at Douglass Theatre

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Griffith Family Foundation along with the Community Foundation of Central Georgia celebrated National Black Giving Day.

Black Giving Day is organized to showcase and support philanthropic giving from and for communities of African-descent.

- Advertisement -

It’s a day that celebrates giving which aims to improve the growth of black organizations, businesses, and communities.

Executive Director of the Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Women’s Center, Gerri McCord, says today is a day to enhance the political imagination and foster self-sufficiency for communities that have been long marginalized and excluded in many ways from wealth building.

“We have a responsibility and a duty, if we are able to give and support, it’s our responsibility to do so,” McCord said. “That’s what this day is all about, making sure that we support those endeavors.”

Event Information