MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help locating 18-year-old Leland McIntosh.

Authorities say that McIntosh is wanted for making terroristic threats.

Description

Authorities described McIntosh as the following:

Stands 6 feet 4 inches tall

Slim build

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Goes by the name of Scott

Resides in Macon, but may have moved to the Atlanta area

Anyone with information

If you can help in any way to locate Leland Scott McIntosh, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478)-742-2330.