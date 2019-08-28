BREAKING: Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson to resign at end of 2019

MARIETTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – US Senator Johnny Isakson announced his resignation effective December 31, 2019. This comes from a press release.

“After much prayer and consultation with my family and my doctors, I have made the very tough decision to leave the U.S. Senate at the end of this year. I have informed Georgia Governor Brian Kemp today that I will resign my Senate seat.”

Isakson’s Senate term ends in 2022. This leaves a three-year vacancy in his seat.

Isakson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

Sen Isakson letter to Gov Kemp