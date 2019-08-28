Dorian strengthens to a Hurricane

As of 2 PM Dorian was observed with hurricane force winds and has thus been upgraded. Current location of the storm is near St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Maximum sustained winds with the storm were measured at 75 mph and the movement of the storm is generally around 13 mph.

- Advertisement -

Hurricane Watches and Warnings have been issued for areas including U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Heavy rain and damaging winds will be possible across the areas in the watches and warnings through the next 24 hours, with the potential for some areas to receive over 10″ of rain in a very short time period.

Stay tuned to 41 NBC for the latest forecast information.