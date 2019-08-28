Kevin O'Leary says he's 'devastated' by boating accident that left man dead

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary was involved in a boating accident in Ontario, Canada, that left one man dead and a woman hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Lake Joseph, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

O’Leary was on the boat with his wife and a third person when it reportedly rammed into a larger boat, went over its bow and struck a man in the head, according to TMZ.

The man on the other boat, a 64-year-old from Florida, was killed, Ontario police said in a news release. A 48-year-old woman from Markham, Ontario, who was also on the larger boat, was critically injured and taken to the hospital.

O’Leary said in a statement that he was “devastated” by the crash and sent his “heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the victims and their families.

“On late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene,” he said.

“Out of respect for the victims’ families and to fully support the ongoing investigation I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time,” O’Leary added.

According to TMZ, O’Leary owns the boat involved in Saturday’s collision. The vessel was seized by police for forensic testing, the outlet reported.

A spokesperson for the businessman told TMZ that O’Leary’s wife, Linda, was driving the boat at the time of the accident and she was administered a DUI test and passed.

A police spokesperson said the collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.