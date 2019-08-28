Law enforcement shortages across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Law Enforcement agencies around Middle Georgia have a shortage of deputies.

Bibb and Warner Robins Police Departments confirmed the shortage. The Warner Robins Police Department needs 10 deputies while Bibb County needs 125.

Colonel Henderson Carswell with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says the department is down a lot of deputies, but the reason is simple.

“Other agencies are offering more money,” he said. “It’s also hard to find people that meet the requirements to become a Bibb County deputy.”

Applicants have to pass a background check, skills test and eventually interview with the sheriff.

Carswell says Bibb County is different from other departments for many reasons.

“There’s so much opportunity for them,” Carswell said. “You get into investigations, forensics, swat team. There are so many different things that we offer and we have people available right now that can teach them and help them grow in these fields.”

Carswell says there is a lot of competition in other counties, especially since other police departments are low in numbers too.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says he has great men and women in the department, but it needs to grow.

“We do need to grow the department,” Chief Wagner said. “The city grew exponentially and the infrastructure did not.”

On average, a Warner Robins police officer makes around $33,000 a year according to their website.

According to Colonel Carswell, Bibb County deputies make around $30,000 a year.