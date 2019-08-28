Macon man arrested for possession of gun in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for possession of a gun.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 on I475 north near Zebulon Road.

Deputies saw a Chevy Malibu make several lane changes without signaling. They stopped the car and approached the driver, 35-year-old Brandon Elijah Houser, of Macon.

Deputies say they used a police dog to search the car where they found drugs.

Authorities detained Houser and searched the car. They found the following:

FNH Five-Seven handgun

a bag with marijuana residue

Authorities determined that Houser was a convicted felon.

Deputies took Houser to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Authorities released him on a $5,700.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.