BOLO | Man wanted for aggravated assault

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
Kevonta Watkins
Kevonta Watkins, photo courtesy of Bibb County Sheriff's Office

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 24-year-old Kevonta Watkins.

Deputies say that Watkins is wanted for aggravated assault. 

Description

- Advertisement -

Authorities describe Watkins as the following:

  • Stands 5 feet 6 inches tall
  • Weighs around 215 lbs
  • Short black hair and a beard
  • Frequents various areas in Macon and Jackson, Georgia 

Anyone with information 

If you can help in any way to locate Watkins, please contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478)-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers (478)-742-2330.