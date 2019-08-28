The chicken sandwich that set off a viral frenzy is gone — for now

If you haven’t gotten your hands on one of the buzzed-about Popeyes fried chicken sandwiches by now, it’s unlikely to happen for a while.

The sandwich that debuted earlier this month to long lines and all kinds of online hype will be sold out at all locations by the end of the week, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen announced Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

“The demand for the new chicken sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory,” the chain said in a prepared statement.

But, they will be coming back soon, Popeyes said in a video posted on Twitter.

The sandwich, served on a brioche-like bun with pickles and a special sauce, sparked an intense social media rivalry with Chick-fil-A. Other fast-food chains that serve up chicken sandwiches entered the fray, too, and it didn’t take long for passionate consumers to storm the internet with their favorites.

The Popeyes sandwiches haven’t been easy to come by since they launched. Around the country, diners have waited in hours-long lines in stores and drive-throughs for a taste. And many locations were posting sold-out signs days before the chain’s national announcement on Tuesday.