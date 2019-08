MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Smiley is a 1 or 2 year old German Shepard mix. He’s very energetic, people friendly and would be a great work out buddy.

He’s also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt him at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.