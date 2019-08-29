Alex Trebek back on 'Jeopardy' after chemo

Alex Trebek said he’s completed chemotherapy and is back at work, taping the new season of “Jeopardy!” just five months after announcing he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“I’ve gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over,” Trebek said in video footage of the “Jeopadry!” taping, released by show producers on Thursday.

“I’m on the mend and that’s all I can hope for right now.”

The first episode of this upcoming 36th “Jeopardy!” season will air on Sept. 9.

Trebek has been revealing answers and looking for correct questions since 1984. He announced in March that he was fighting cancer.

The popular host said he’s now in good spirits, and the short video clip showed him doing light push ups against a chair before dashing on stage.

The footage also showed him answering audience questions, including one asking who he’d want to play him in a biopic.

“Betty White,” the wry Canadian said of the beloved 97-year-old comic actress.

[embedded content]

The show began taping on July 22 and footage showed Trebek sharing birthday cake with crew and the audience. His birthday was on July 29 and the cake said, “Who is 79?”

Despite Trebek’s battle with one of the most deadly forms of cancer, he presided over one of the show’s most memorable seasons.

Las Vegas resident and Chicago-area native James Holzhauer won a remarkable 32 games and took home nearly $2.5 million.

This summer, Holzhauer donated $1,109.14 — his daughter’s birthday is Nov. 9, 2014, or 11-09-14 — to the Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk in his native Naperville, Illinois. His donation was accompanied by the message, “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.”