BS Report: August 28th

College football is here. This Saturday night Georgia starts season four of the Kirby Smart era in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores. There is no doubt Coach Smart has elevated Georgia to one of the top programs in the country. And as someone who has covered this program for many years, I have tried the last few weeks to come up with a way this team does not do well. And, truthfully, I can’t. This Georgia team – on paper – is loaded. And they have a great shot at winning the national championship. Okay, I’m a Georgia grad and have been a Georgia fan all my life, but I’ve tried to be as objective as possible about this. I’ve tried to find weaknesses on this team. I’ve tried to figure out how they can mess this up, and as long as there are no fake punt calls or fake field goals, Georgia should have a great chance. Clemson and Alabama are in their way, but like those two elite programs, Georgia now has a stacked roster. And look, Georgia fans have always been bad at thinking they were going to win the national title, even when they had no chance. I admit that. But this season… is different. Georgia has never had anything like this – on paper. And look, it’s all on paper now because they have not played yet. The depth is crazy good. Of course, it all starts with junior quarterback Jake Fromm. The Warner Robins kid has had two great years, and if he is headed to the NFL next spring, this is his last chance to win it all. The running backs are really good, especially if Zamir White is healthy. The offensive line has never been deeper. Never. And while there are questions with the wide receivers – as 88% of the yards Jake Fromm threw for last season has to be replaced – there are tremendous candidates. The defense did have some questions, but players are emerging and now.. the depth on defense looks two-deep. This team has never looked better. And now, they have to play the games. They can’t take any team for granted, and they do have to play Notre Dame and Texas A&M at home, but Georgia will be in Atlanta to play Alabama for the SEC title. They’ve got to get past Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide, and they’ve got a great chance to do it. So, this could be THE year for the Bulldogs, and while we’ve been saying that for 39 years, it might actually happen in 2019.