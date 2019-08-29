Cat of the Week: Fandango

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is a twelve week old kitten named Fandango!

Fandango is a big boy that is ready to find his forever home. Deborah Reddish, a volunteer at Kitty City, says Fandango would be the perfect addition to a family looking to add a lovable little kitten.

If you’re interested in adopting Fandango or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!

If you have any free time, Kitty City Cat Rescue is always looking for volunteers to help out at the shelter. Duties range from clean up and organization to playing with all the wonderful kitties!