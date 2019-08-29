Governor Kemp issues state of emergency declaration for coastal Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia’s emergency response to Hurricane Dorian is on track to mobilize resources across the state based on where the storm hits. The most vulnerable areas in Georgia are the coastal counties and surrounding communities. That’s why Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm.

Ahead of #Dorian, I’ve declared a State of Emergency in Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce & Wayne Counties to assist with prep, response & recovery. OCGA 10-1-393.4 – prohibiting price-gouging – is now in effect. #gapol pic.twitter.com/2rnOhdzULO — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) August 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Florida is also bracing for Hurricane Dorian’s arrival as the storm continues to gain strength over the Atlantic.

Dorian’s unpredictable path has all of Florida and parts of the East Coast on high alert.

Forecasters are warning it could be a Category 4 storm with winds over 130 miles an hour before landfall.

The current track shows the entire Florida peninsula in the strike zone, but concern stretches from the Keys through the Carolinas.

Florida’s governor has already declared a state of emergency, and residents aren’t taking chances.

They’re stocking up on water, food, and gasoline, heeding the lessons learned when three hurricanes hit Florida over the last three years.