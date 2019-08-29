Historic Macon unveils 2019 Macon’s Fading Five

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The Historic Macon Foundation announced its fifth annual list of endangered, historic places Thursday.

The list, known as Macon’s Fading five, was unveiled at the former Alexander IV Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

According to a release, new to this year’s list is the DeWitt McCrary house in East Macon, near the Mill Hill Community Arts Center. The home, built in the 1870s, has faced threats from development pressure.

“The inside of the home is beautiful, there are built-in bookshelves, and there’s a lot of architectural value, and it’s still intact,” owner Diana Blair said.

Historic Macon Foundation Executive Director Ethiel Garlington says, with the addition of the McCrary house, Historic Macon has listed 13 properties on Macon’s fading five. Creating Strategic preservation plans for each of the listed properties.

Related Article: Alexander IV Elementary School to convert to assisted living facility

“The organization has saved or protected more than half of them, while just one Fading Five property has been lost,” Garlington said.

2019 Macon’s Fading Five: