Homeowner shoots dead two teens allegedly trespassing on his property in Ohio

Two 17-year-old boys were fatally shot by a man in Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday after they allegedly trespassed on the homeowners’s property, authorities said.

The boys, Devon Henderson and Javier Harrison, both died following the incident, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The homeowner man called 911 at about 9:30 p.m. to report that he had shot two people who were in or near his garage, according to the Dayton Daily News.

The shooter was taken into custody for questioning, NBC affiliate WDTN in Dayton reported.

The scene of Wednesday night’s shooting is about 2 1/2 miles from Dayton’s downtown entertainment where 24-year-old gunman Connor Betts killed nine people, including his sister, on Aug. 4.

And just this past Monday, two 6-year-old girls were killed when a stabbing suspect driving a stolen police cruiser crashed into two vehicles near a library in Dayton, officials said.

This is a developing story, please check back here for updates.