Hurricane Dorian could hit Florida as Category 4

The latest forecast on Hurricane Dorian shows the powerful storm will strengthen over the coming days and has the potential to become a Category 4 as it barrels toward the southeastern United States.

The National Hurricane Center forecast Thursday morning that Hurricane Dorian in 72 hours could reach maximum winds of 130 mph, putting it at a Category 4.

Dorian was about 370 miles east of the Bahamas and expected to move over the Atlantic east of the islands on Thursday and Friday, according to the hurricane center.

It was then expected to move near or over parts of the northwest Bahamas on Sunday.

“The risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-forcewinds this weekend continues to increase in the northwestern Bahamas, and hurricane watches could be issued there tonight or Friday,” the hurricane center said. “Residents should have their hurricane plan in place and listen to advice given by local emergency officials.”

It’s still too soon to tell exactly where the storm will make landfall along Florida’s east coast, but the center added “there is an increasing likelihood of life-threatening storm surge along portions of the Florida east coast late this weekend or early next week.”

The center said that regardless of the exact track of the storm, heavy rains were expected in parts of the Bahamas, Florida, and elsewhere in the southeastern U.S. over the weekend and into the middle of next week.

The hurricane was expected to produce 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated parts receiving 4 inches. The northwestern Bahamas were forecast to get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with some areas getting up to 8 inches.

The worst rain was expected in the coastal sections of the southeast U.S., where 4 to 8 inches were expected, with isolated areas possibly receiving up to 12 inches.

Dorian’s maximum sustained winds were near 85 mph Thursday morning, according to the center.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a news conference Thursday morning that “all Floridians really need to monitor Hurricane Dorian and make the necessary preparations.” DeSantis had declared a state of emergency for parts of the state on Wednesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday that Floridians should be prepared “and please follow State and Federal instructions, it will be a very big Hurricane, perhaps one of the biggest!”

The hurricane swept by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday with few casualties and little confirmed damage were reported in the Caribbean. The sole confirmed casualty was the death of a man that police in Bayamón confirmed to NBC News was connected to Dorian.

Police told Telemundo PR, the San Juan affiliate of NBC News’ Spanish-language network, that the 80-year-old man was climbing a ladder to clear drains at his home in preparation for the storm when he slipped and fell, sustaining a fatal head injury.