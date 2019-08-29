Macon-Bibb EMA on standby as we wait to know more about Dorian’s path

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Emergency Management crews and other departments continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian as it gains strength.

Spencer Hawkins, the Macon-Bibb EMA Director, calls it a waiting game right now. He says Dorian is too far out to determine the exact path.

According to Hawkins, if Dorian stays on the path it is now, Middle Georgia will get a lot of rain next week. When the rain will begin, and how much we will get is still unclear.

“If the storm speeds up, that can increase the timeline,” Hawkins said. “If it slows down or stalls over Florida, that could slow our timeline down.”

Dorian and Macon

Hawkins says there’s a lot of time between now and when Dorian gets closer to landfall. This means the path of Dorian can change.

“That’s the only thing we are certain of – there is a lot of uncertainty,” he said. “That’s why we are preparing everything from storm response like we did with Irma. We’re going to see down trees, down power lines, to a sheltering operation like we did at Hurricane Michael.”

Hawkins says they’re working closely with other county departments to prepare for the worst case scenario.

Last year, the National Weather Service awarded the Medical Center, Navicent Health as a “Storm Ready” facility. This means they know when storms will arrive, and they are equipped to handle devastating weather for Macon and surrounding counties.

“Help patients or citizens that might be evacuating moving from Florida coastal, or southern Georgia to parts of Macon,” Navicent Health’s Safety Emergency Manager Steve Ramsey said.

Macon hasn’t received word on opening shelters for evacuees yet; however, they are preparing.

“We need to be sure that our facilities are ready and most importantly safe for those fleeing from the evacuation area,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins reminds everyone to get emergency kits and stay informed about Dorian.