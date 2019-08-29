Macon Man gets life in prison for deadly Father’s Day cookout beating

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)－A judge sentenced Macon man to life in prison on Wednesday for the 2018 fatal beating of 55-year-old Jeffery Lorenzo Burke at a Father’s Day cookout.

This is according to a news release from the Macon-Bibb DA David Cooke’s office.

The news release says that the trial for 32-year-old James Christopher Patterson began Aug. 27 in Bibb County Superior Court. Jurors found Patterson guilty of felony murder and aggravated assault on June 17, 2018, beating of Burke.

Prosecutors presented the following evidence during the trial: