Man caught hiding meth in law enforcement building

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County deputies arrested a man after he tried to hide drugs in a law enforcement building.

Authorities say the incident happened on Aug. 27 around 9:30 a.m. Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies identified the man as 33-year-old Dwonn Shobbot Finney.

Authorities say deputies were walking into the Sheriff’s Annex at 111 Third Street when they saw Finney hide a black plastic bag under the staircase.

Authorities say that Finney then walked into the State Court Probation Office. Deputies say they checked the bag and found small amounts of Marijuana along with Methamphetamines.

Deputies later detained Finney.

The charges

Deputies took Finney to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Marijuana less than an Ounce

Possession of Methamphetamine

Authorities set Finney’s bond at $9,750.00. He is also being held on a Violation of Probation charge.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.