Mary Persons, Jackson set for rivalry game at Dan Pitts Stadium

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Week two of the End Zone’s Game of the Week starts Friday night.

Mary Persons High School is hosting rival Jackson at Dan Pitts Stadium.

To say the Bulldogs have been dominant — particularly the last three years — is an understatement.

They’ve gone 15-0 in region 2 4-A play.

They won 12 straight games last season and didn’t lose until the state quarterfinals.

Brian Nelson, who’s in his eighth season as head coach of the Bulldogs, is going for his fifth straight region title.

Mary Persons has a 34-7 record over the last three seasons.

Here’s coach Nelson on what it’ll take to get the win against Jackson Friday night.

“For us personally, it’s to make fewer mistakes,” said Nelson. “And that’s one thing that hurt us against Gainesville. It’s not so much all of the good plays, it’s who makes the fewest amount of mistakes that have the best opportunity to win, so that’s one thing we’ve kind of been trying to focus on.

“But, I think our kids understand, our coaches understand, everybody understands that as we try to build this team up — the 2019 team — there are going to be some of those mistakes.”