Plans for new hotel approved for downtown Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The vacant high-rise building downtown is becoming something new.

The Macon-Bibb planning and zoning commission approved the plans for the reconstruction of a new hotel.

- Advertisement -

On the corner of Cotton and Cherry Street, what once was the city’s annex building, will now be a 94-room hotel.

Jim Thomas, the Executive Director of Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning, says the original plan for the building was to make it into loft apartments.

“That idea changed and we engaged architects to develop a plan for the hotel,” Thomas said.

Related Article: Commissioners discuss serving alcohol at movies

He says the project will include a total reconstruction of the building.

That includes new HVAC systems, electrical, plumbing, and more.

The plans presented for the hotel were made by architect Gene Dunwody.

Dunwody says interior demolition has begun. An announcement will be made in September on a proposed completion date.