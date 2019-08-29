Quiet in Middle Georgia while all eyes are on Dorian

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The cold front that moved through ushered in drier air, but the dry air is only going to hang around for a couple of days.

TODAY.

Under a sunny sky this afternoon we are going to see temperatures top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A slight breeze out of the north this afternoon will keep things very comfortable today with lower humidity! Overnight tonight under a mostly clear sky temperatures will cool off quickly into the lower and middle 60’s.

TOMORROW.

We will hit the repeat button again with another gorgeous afternoon with temperatures topping out in the low 90’s.

WEEKEND.

A few showers will pop up on the weekend afternoons as tropical moisture returns to our area. These showers will be isolated to scattered in nature. Temperatures this weekend will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

TROPICS.

All eyes are on the Tropics as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way towards the southeastern U.S. coast. While landfall on the Florida eastern shores is likely at this point, specific location and strength of the storm is still to be determined.

