Bio Blitz gives people chance to be scientist

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- If you’re looking for an opportunity to be a scientist for a day, now is your chance.

The Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park holds a Bio Blitz every year.

The supervisor park ranger at Ocmulgee Mounds, Angela Bates, says this year is different because people will find dragonflies rather than butterflies.

The park allows people to walk around and take photos of dragonflies. The images are later submitted into a database.

“It gets people outdoors to learn what species we have in the park,” Bates said.

The Citizen Scientist Dragonfly Blitz happens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Ocmulgee Mounds.

Those who attend will receive a free t-shirt and water bottle.

Kids craft happens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. wherein children can paint a dragonfly picture to take home.