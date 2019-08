MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Hurricane Center’s 2 pm update has upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 3, major hurricane. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 115 mph.

- Advertisement -

The NHC continues to see a strengthening Dorian make landfall on the eastern shores of the Florida peninsula on Monday as a major hurricane. The forecast will continue to be fine tuned over the next few days.

Stay tuned to 41nbc.com for the latest.