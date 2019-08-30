Laurens County EMA preparing for Hurricane Dorian

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Preparations are ongoing in multiple Middle Georgia counties.

We spoke with Laurens County Emergency Management Agency Director, Bill Laird, who says they’re monitoring the storm closely and working with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to stay informed about Dorian’s path.

- Advertisement -

“As of right now, it doesn’t look like our area is going to be heavily impacted by Dorian,” Laird says. “But there is a potential for evacuations in the south, possibly in the coastal areas of the state. If that happens then we will have to react to that.”

Laird also says Laurens County residents should also stay informed through the alerts they send out.

Click here for more.