Macon men arrested after trying to rob woman by knifepoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) －Authorities arrested two Macon men after trying to rob a woman by knifepoint in a downtown alley.

County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling Cherry Street near Second Street when they were flagged down about a woman screaming in the Second Street Lane alley.

Authorities say that when deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman crying and recovering items from the ground. She reported that two men tried to steal her purse and cell phone.

Authorities say she described the suspects to deputies but reported no injuries. However, she said that the suspects were armed with a knife.

Deputies found the suspects and identified them as 40-year-old Pagreyo Blash and 35-year-old Brandon Wilcher, both of Macon.

The charges

Deputies took both Blash and Wilcher to the Bibb County jail. Authorities charged both men with Armed Robbery.

Wilcher also had a bond surrender from a separate case. Both men are held without bond at this time.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.