Macon man arrested for possession of cocaine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Deputies arrested a Macon man for possession of marijuana and cocaine. The incident happened on Aug. 30 around 12:45 a.m.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were patrolling the 900 block of Patterson Street when they saw a large party with people in the roadway.

Deputies broke up the party and cleared the roads.

Authorities say that as they cleared the area, they saw an untagged Kia Optima at the corner of Hillcrest Avenue near Birch Street. Deputies stopped the car and approached the three occupants.

Authorities identified the driver as 42-year-old Alfonzo Stephenson of Macon. Deputies later noticed that the front passenger, 24-year-old Shamarco Brown of Macon, acting suspiciously.

Deputies approached Brown as he tried to get out of the car without being instructed.

Authorities say deputies then noticed that Brown dropped something. They checked and found multiple bags of marijuana on the ground.

Authorities detained Brown and Stephenson along with the rear passenger, 38-year-old Teresa McCrary of Macon. Deputies searched the vehicle and found more marijuana.

Authorities determined that Brown owned the marijuana and cocaine found on him during a search.

The charges

Deputies took Brown to the Bibb County jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Cocaine

He is being held without bond at this time.

Authorities issued Stephenson citations for the following:

Vehicle violations

Being Present at a Dive

Driving While Unlicensed

Deputies released Stephenson.

Authorities issued McCrary a citation for Being Present at a Dive and released her.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.