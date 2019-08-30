Middle Georgia partners, businesses opening their doors for evacuees ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) -Macon-Bibb County partners and other Middle Georgia businesses are opening their doors to those evacuating Florida.

According to Middle Georgia Motorsports Park’s Facebook page, they are open for anyone evacuating the path of Hurricane Dorian.

The post says there’s plenty of space for parking if you have an RV, camper, or trailer. There’s no RV or camper hookups, but there’s restroom facilities available.

They also welcomed pets.

Also, Middle Georgia State University’s flight program is preparing to accept more than two dozen planes from a flight school in Florida.