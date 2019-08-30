Shelter pups get another chance at adoption

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- People say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but the Bibb County Bondable Pups program is changing that mindset.

The jail-dog program takes the animals out of the shelter and places them where they can learn tricks along with basic obedience lessons. The goal is to make the dogs more adoptable.

- Advertisement -

Bondable Pups started in Jan. 2017 to reduce numbers at local shelters.

Director of Bondable Pups, Deputy Brandi Mcclure, says all dogs in the program have all their vaccinations, heart-worm negative, and spayed or neutered. She says they are on monthly heart-worm and flea and tick prevention.

The dogs are also house trained, crate trained, leash trained, and socialize with other dogs.

Deputy Mcclure says if a dog has any problems, the adopted family knows upfront.

“Multiple meet and greets take place to make sure its a right fit for the family and the dog,” Mcclure said.

Bondable Pups can keep dogs for months to a year before the dog is adopted.

Mcclure says that last year, 112 dogs were adopted and only 2 were returned.

The Macon facility holds 6 bigger dogs and 4 smaller dogs at once. They hold around 6 dogs in the winter due to space inside.

Mcclure says the adoption fee is $100 for your fully vaccinated and trained pup.

All training is done at the Macon facility but during the fall, dogs are taken to a Youth Detention Center where incarcerated juveniles get a chance to train and play with them.

Bondable Pups is located on Hazel Street behind the Sheriff’s Office.