Southern Pines Regional Park will serve as animal evacuation site for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) － Southern Pines Regional Park and Equestrian will serve as an animal evacuation site for those in the line of Hurricane Dorian.

Recreational Department Executive Director Brian Mallette says the center will provide stalls to shelter animals.

- Advertisement -

“After helping out with Hurricane Irma and Michael. We want to continue to help those who need it,” said Mallette.

More than 70 stalls for horses and other animals are available for use. Mallette expects more evacuees Friday and throughout the next few days.

“We’ve had people come from all over before during the previous hurricanes,” he said. “We want to continue to show our support for evacuees, and their animals.”

Mallette says there’s no charge for stalls, but they do not include any other necessities.

For those evacuees with animals, call the Southern Pines Regional Park office at 478- 277-5060 or click here.