Tennessee man sues Popeyes for running out of chicken sandwiches

If Popeyes Louisiana Chicken didn’t have a big enough beef on its hands with its recent social media-fueled rivalry with Chick-fil-A, now the fast food chain is being sued for selling out of its buzzed-about chicken sandwich.

A Tennessee man filed a lawsuit against Popeyes this week alleging it engaged in “false advertising” and “deceptive business practices by entity to public.”

Craig Barr is seeking $5,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit filed in Hamilton County General Sessions Court.

Popeyes announced Tuesday the sandwich that debuted earlier this month will be sold out at all locations by the end of the week. The company did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Barr, who is representing himself in the case, also claims in court documents that he was “hustled out of $25” by a friend of a man who alleged in a Craigslist advertisement that he worked at a Popeyes location and could get sandwiches the restaurant was hiding.

Barr, an East Ridge resident, said he suffered rim and tire damage totaling $1,500 while driving from location to location and was humiliated when his friends laughed at him.

The sandwich wars waged on Twitter began Aug. 19, when Chick-fil-A appeared to take a jab at the new fried chicken sandwich that Popeyes had begun offering this month. Chick-fil-A said in the tweet that its chicken sandwich was “the original.”

Popeyes responded via Twitter: “… y’all good?”

The two tweets set off a social media debate that captivated the internet and inspired many memes. Popeyes, Chick-fil-A and other fast-food chains traded insults on Twitter, claiming ownership to the best-tasting sandwich.

Apex Marketing Group estimated the online buzz was worth $65 million in marketing for Popeyes.

A court date has been set for Oct. 28.