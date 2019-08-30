Three arrested with possession of drugs, gun in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) －Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people for possession of drugs and a gun.

Authorities say that the incident happened on Aug. 28 around 6 p.m.

Deputies say they were patrolling San Juan Avenue near Richmond Street when they saw a Chevy Silverado run a stop sign. They stopped the vehicle on Burke Street.

Authorities identified the driver as 44-year-old Billy Jack Hester. They also identified two passengers as:

John Colter Fountain, 36, of Dry Branch

Kelly Ann Jones, 24, of Macon

Authorities say that Fountain got out of the truck along with Hester. They also say Hester confessed to having drugs and a gun in the vehicle.

Deputies detained all three suspects.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found two bags of meth along with a gun. They deemed the gun as stolen out of the Dalton area in 2017.

The charges

Deputies took Hester to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Trafficking in Methamphetamine

(2) traffic violations

He is being held without bond.

Deputies took Fountain to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.

Deputies took Jones to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Authorities have set no bond for her.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.