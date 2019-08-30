Update: Mohawk Industries to close Milledgeville Plant within 60 days

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Mohawk Industries announced its plan to close its Milledgeville manufacturing facility by the end of October. This cease in operations will leave approximately 200 people unemployed.

According to Michel Vermette, the President of Residential Carpet, the facility is closing due to maintenance costs. Vermette says that:

- Advertisement -

“Although the men and women at our Milledgeville plant have done an outstanding job producing quality yarn, operating this facility within our existing manufacturing footprint is no longer economically sustainable.”