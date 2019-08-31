10 injured at Alabama high school football shooting

Ten people were injured in a shooting Friday night at a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama, police said.

Two people were in custody, Mobile police Chief Lawrence L. Battiste IV said, but it wasn’t immediately clear if they were suspected of being involved in the gunfire.

NBC News affilaite WPMI reported that five of the injured were in critical condition. The chief described lesser injuries that included a seizure and someone hurt trying to flee.

Battiste said the violence likely had origins in “beefs” on the streets. He said witnesses were being interviewed and that security video would be reviewed.

Officers were on duty at the match-up between John L. LeFlore Magnet High School and Lillie B. Williamson High School when gunfire rang out late in the game, the chief said.

“We treat this like an active shooter scenario,” Battiste said. “Our guys, when they heard shots rang out, they moved to the area.”

There was no “armed confrontation” when two were taken into custody, he said. “It is my belief,” he said, “that we will make an arrest in this case.”

A spokeswoman with the Mobile County Public Schools System decried the violence during a high school game.

“It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field,” Rena Phillips said in a statement on the shooting.”We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD.”