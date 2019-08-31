At least 1 person dead, 10 injured by active shooter in Odessa and Midland, Texas, police say

Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in West Texas, with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said.

At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa.

Police there believe there is one shooter, but they are still coordinating with other agencies, she said.

President Donald Trump has been briefed about the attacks and is monitoring the situation, White House communications officials said.

Odessa police said on Facebook earlier, “A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people. At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. mail carrier truck and was last seen in the area of 38th and Walnut.”

Police urged the public to get off the road “and use extreme caution.”

“All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the statement said.

Midland police said on social media at about 4 p.m. that they believe are two shooters in two different vehicles. “The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van.”

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin told students, staff and faculty to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.