One dead, at least nine wounded in France after suspected knife attack

LYON, France — One person was killed and at least nine others wounded on Saturday in the city of Villeurbanne near Lyon in central France after a suspected knife attack, a police source told Reuters.

A suspect carrying a knife was arrested, the source said. A second source close to the police said the man had told officers he was an Afghan national.

- Advertisement -

The police source said the motivation for the suspected attack, which took place around 2:30 p.m.-, was not immediately clear.

The police source said authorities had been hunting for a suspected second attacker. But the second source said this search was now not being pursued, adding that the victim was 19.

The suspected attacker assaulted residents waiting at a bus stop and then ran towards an underground station before being seized by other local people and transport staff, Lyon Mayor Gerard Collomb told reporters.