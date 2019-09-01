Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Gov. Kemp Orders Evacuation for Six Counties Starting Noon Tomorrow

Atlanta, GA – Ahead of Hurricane Dorian, Governor Brian P. Kemp has issued an Executive Order ordering the mandatory evacuation of individuals east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties starting at noon on Monday, September 2, 2019. The Governor’s order also directs the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to establish westerly contraflow on Interstate 16 starting at 8 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Over the next few days as officials monitor Hurricane Dorian, visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, call 1-800-TRY-GEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp for regular updates.