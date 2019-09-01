BREAKING: Hurricane Dorian upgraded to Category 5 storm

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The National Hurricane Center’s 8 am update has upgraded Hurricane Dorian to a Category 5 storm. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 160 mph. Dorian is expected to have catastrophic impacts on the Abaco Islands and Northwestern Bahamas over the next 24-48 hours as the storm slows down. Hurricane force winds and feet of rain will batter the islands for an extended period of time.

The latest forecast track continues to keep Dorian from making landfall on the Florida coast, but impacts will still be felt along the coastline as dangerous storm surge is expected. Through the middle of next week, Dorian is expected to get close to a landfall in the Carolina’s. This forecast is not set in stone as changes will be made in the next few days.

Middle Georgia impacts are expected to be minimal due to the eastern track of Dorian.

Stay tuned to 41nbc.com for the latest.