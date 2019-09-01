Death toll in Odessa shooting rises to 7, a 17-month-old child among those injured

A 17-month-old girl was among the more than dozen injured in a shooting rampage around Odessa, Texas, as the death toll increased to seven victims Sunday.

Anderson Davis suffered shrapnel in her right chest, has a hole through her bottom lip and tongue, and had her front teeth knocked out after being shot in the face, according to a GoFundMe page created by a family friend. Eric Finley, marketing director of Texas’ UMC Health System, said Anderson was in satisfactory condition at a hospital in Lubbock.

- Advertisement -

“She is alive. When others today are not alive,” Anderson’s mother said in a statement shared on the GoFundMe page. “I ask you to continue praying for our hearts as we experience this, pray for complete healing of Anderson, pray for every other family in our same situation, or worse, today and pray for the shooters. Pray that whatever is causing them to do this will be defeated by God and they will stop shooting.”

GoFundMe verified the page’s authenticity to NBC News and said the fundraising platform is working with the campaign organizer to ensure funds are sent directly to the family.

The rampage began after the suspect, in a gold Honda, was the subject of a 3:17 p.m. traffic stop between Midland and Odessa, officials said Saturday.

The gunman, a white male in his mid-thirties, shot the trooper who initially stopped him and continued west to Odessa, where he shot multiple others, according to Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

“The suspect continued shooting at innocent civilians all over Odessa,” police said in the statement.

The suspect then ditched the vehicle he was using and took a U.S. Postal vehicle to a local movie theater, Cinergy, where a shootout with law enforcement from multiple agencies took place, he said.

A state trooper, an Odessa police officer and a Midland police officer were injured but in stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Saturday.

Police have not released the identity of the shooter or the victims in the attack.

An Odessa High School student was among the seven who were killed, the Ector County Independent School District confirmed to NBC News Sunday.

A senior law enforcement official briefed on the case and a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the shooter had a rifle that may have been a .223 AR-15 style weapon.

Officials were also trying to determine whether the suspect had other weapons on him during the shooting or at his home.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called it a “senseless and cowardly attack.”

The attack, the second mass shooting in Texas this month, prompted a round of calls for stricter gun laws from some hopefuls running for the Democratic nomination for president.

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., said on Twitter, “America is sick of this. We need to act.”

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, Texas, where 22 people were killed in an Aug. 3 attack at a Walmart, tweeted, “More information is forthcoming, but here’s what we know: We need to end this epidemic.”

U.S. Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on Twitter that the violence makes her “heartsick.” “We’ve already lost far too many to gun violence-Congress must act now,” she said.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the attacks and had been monitoring the situation, White House communications officials said.

Trump was set to depart for Poland over the weekend but remained in the U.S. to oversee the response to Hurricane Dorian, which straightened to a Category 5 as it threatens the eastern seaboard.