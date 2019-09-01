MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at 8:15 a.m. at the Dollar General, located at 3716 Houston Avenue.

Authorities say that a man entered the store with a gun. The unknown suspect then demanded money from the clerk.

Authorities say after the man received an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot. The victim reported no injuries during this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.