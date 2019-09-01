Dollar General in Warner Robins robbed at gunpoint

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Dollar General at 2451 Watson Blvd.

Authorities say the incident happened on Sept. 1 around 8:30 a.m.

Officers say a man reportedly entered the store with a gun and demanded money from the clerk. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the unknown suspect fled on foot.

Authorities reported no injuries during this incident.

Description

Authorities describe the suspect in the following details:

Tall male

Weighing over 200 lbs.

Last seen wearing dark pants, green jacket, and facial covering

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call Detective Chad Pierce at (478) 302-5380. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.