Bibb County officials ask hurricane donors to give gift cards

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For those interested in donating to evacuees, Bibb County officials are asking for gift card donations. There are strict public health rules regarding food donations.

County officials say the best way to help those in need is through gift cards. With the cards, the team can acquire food, bedding, pet food, and other vital items.

- Advertisement -

Macon-Bibb Fire Stations will serve as collection points for these gift cards. Those locations are:

Fire Station #1, 195 Coliseum Drive, 31201 Fire Station #3, 4036 Napier Avenue, 31204 Fire Station #10, 800 Oglethorpe Street, 31201 Fire Station #11, 3020 Riverside Drive, 31204 Fire Station #107, 3410 Jones Road, 31206 Fire Station #108, 7100 North Peak Road, 31220 Fire Station #110, 2930 Heath Road, 31206



Macon-Bibb Animal Welfare (4214 Fulton Mill Road) needs volunteers to help with Pet Shelter operations. Those interested in doing so can stop by the shelter between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You can also call (478) 954-0833. You must be at least 18 years old with a valid driver’s license.

County officials also say that while the impacts of the storm may be minimal for Middle Georgia, they urge the residents to sign up for free emergency alerts from the Macon-Bibb EMA.

MBC Alerts will notify you by text, phone call, or email when severe weather hits us.