Carl Vinson VA Medical Center opens its doors to hurricane evacuees

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Carl Vinson VA Medical Center will open its evacuation shelter today at 6 p.m. in the facility’s auditorium.

The Dublin VAMC welcomes veterans and their family members who are evacuating the Georgia coastline.

The VA center also welcomes pets. The pet owner must provide the following:

pet’s shot records

a crate to house the pet

pet food for approximately four days

The facility activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on Monday to ensure that it was prepared for evacuees.

The staff says the EOC will remain open until the last evacuee is placed in suitable lodgings.

Contact Information

Anyone experiencing storm losses as a result of Hurricane Dorian can register with the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Applicants who are hearing impaired can use TTY 800-462-7585. Online registration is available at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or through a smartphone or tablet at m.fema.gov.