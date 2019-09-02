Coast Guard dispatched to rescue dozens 'in distress' on boat near Santa Cruz Island

The U.S. Coast Guard was dispatched to rescue more than 30 people caught in a fire on a boat off Santa Cruz Island early on Monday.

Firefighters also rushed to the scene of the dive boat that was situated off the north coast of Santa Cruz Island at around 3.28 a.m., the Ventura County Fire Department said in a tweet.

A group of crew members were rescued from the 75-foot vessel and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers, the Coast Guard said in a tweet on Monday. One crew member suffered minor injuries.

“Multiple rescue assets” were dispatched to help “people in distress” and were joined by rescuers from local agencies, the Coast Guard added.

Santa Cruz Island is part of the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Ventura, north of Los Angeles.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for details.