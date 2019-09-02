Contra-flow to be enforced on I-16 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – As Hurricane Dorian makes its way closer to the Georgia coast, preparations are being made now to ensure the safety of Coastal Georgia residents.

Governor Brian Kemp, along with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA), will implement a contra-flow on I-16 between Savannah and Dublin starting September 3 starting at 8 am.

All eastbound lanes on I-16 between U.S. 441 in Dublin and I-95 in Savannah will be reversed and will run west towards Macon.