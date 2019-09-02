Dublin City Schools cancel classes to serve as hurricane evacuation site

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Dublin City Schools announced classes will be canceled for students and staff across the district Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dublin High School will serve as a GEMA evacuation site following Gov. Brian Kemp’s mandatory evacuation announcement for coastal Georgia counties.

“While our regions isn’t currently expecting any major impacts from the storm, the historic nature of Hurricane Dorian is requiring our community to receive evacuees at our campuses yet again,” said Superintendent Fred Williams. “Therefore, it is in the best interests of students safety, health and well being that we cancel classes across Dublin City Schools.”

The district along with the American Red Cross is preparing more than 100 pull-out beds and food for evacuees.

“Our staff here in our cafeteria has served more than 1,400 meals the last hurricane evacuation, and are ready to do it again,” Williams said.

Superintendent Williams also says when evacuees start to arrive, they will have activities and different events for the time being.